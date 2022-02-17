Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

BSBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 37,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,559. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0578 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

