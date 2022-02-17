Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

