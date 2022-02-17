Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.