Bandwidth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,344 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,613% compared to the average daily volume of 487 put options.

Shares of BAND traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,778. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

