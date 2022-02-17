Bank of America Lowers Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Underperform

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Atlas has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

