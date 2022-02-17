Bank of America Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $28.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

