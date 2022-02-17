Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($159.09) target price from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($158.22).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded down €0.52 ($0.59) on Thursday, reaching €117.88 ($133.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.87.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.