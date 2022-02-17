Barclays Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €200.00 ($227.27) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.67 ($187.12).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU traded down €1.06 ($1.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €145.74 ($165.61). 778,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €161.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €154.09.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.