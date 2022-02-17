Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE GOLD traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 2,988,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

