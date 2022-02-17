Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,110.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180,701.77 and $42,110.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

