Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

BAX stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 266,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.