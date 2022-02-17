Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.
BAX stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 266,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.
BAX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.