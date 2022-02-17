Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €94.05 ($106.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.87 ($78.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.