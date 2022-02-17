BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.40

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.28). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.26), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares.
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.