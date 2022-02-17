BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.67 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.17.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Read More
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.