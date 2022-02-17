Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,103.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $641,127.89 and approximately $4,103.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

