Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

