Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($107.39).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €47.75 ($54.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €45.82 ($52.07) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.05).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.