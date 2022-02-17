Beefy.Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00218758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00430151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00063926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

