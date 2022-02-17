Belt Finance (BELT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.95 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $532,270.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

