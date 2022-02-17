Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.16% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.