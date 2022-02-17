Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.16% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.