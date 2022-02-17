Berenberg Bank Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 240

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.03.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

