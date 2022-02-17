Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $506.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

