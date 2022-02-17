Berry Data (BRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $783,258.29

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $783,258.29 and $130,324.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

