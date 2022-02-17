Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.18. Berry shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 10,820 shares.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berry by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Berry by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

