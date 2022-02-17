Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.18. Berry shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 10,820 shares.
BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.68.
About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
