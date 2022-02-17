Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,699,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

