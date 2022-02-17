BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 94.4% over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 4,115,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,312. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BGC Partners by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BGC Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

