Big Lots (LON:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $230.20

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.20 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.40 ($3.16), with a volume of 4691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.14).

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.63 million and a P/E ratio of 45.76.

In other Big Lots news, insider Camilla Macun purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($85,250.34).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

