Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSKY. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $14,589,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,548 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $8,748,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $7,335,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $7,335,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
