Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 10.2%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.76 and last traded at $230.76. 64,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,939,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.90.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,253 shares of company stock worth $111,669,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $26,695,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.