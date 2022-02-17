Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0519 on Exchanges

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.