Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $52,234.80 and $49,025.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

