BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.