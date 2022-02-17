BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.71

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of 256.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $754,375.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,781 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.