BioPassport Token Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00038878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00107798 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

