Bismuth Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 52% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,857.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003939 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004681 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

