Bitball Treasure Reaches Market Cap of $15.26 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $15.26 million and $232,937.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $33.91 or 0.00083425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

