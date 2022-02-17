Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $81,029.22 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $81,029.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 68.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.51 or 1.00183012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00262186 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00306240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,539,977 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

