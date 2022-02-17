bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $480,736.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

