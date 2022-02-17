Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0573 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $51.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

