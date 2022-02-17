Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 27.8% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.