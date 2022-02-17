Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,083.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $313,928.87 and approximately $5,083.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00246792 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.