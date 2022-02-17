Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $87.89 or 0.00216133 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $97.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,666.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.00774254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,982,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

