BitcoinPoS Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $413,960.20 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,400,306 coins and its circulating supply is 5,188,852 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

