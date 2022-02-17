Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce $104.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $139.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $351.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $484.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.84 million, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

