BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30,989.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $30,989.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 233.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,200,512 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

