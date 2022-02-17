BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

