BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ BL opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

