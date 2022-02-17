BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

