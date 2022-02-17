BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

