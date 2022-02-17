BlackRock Inc. Acquires 27,944 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.17% of Inotiv worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a PE ratio of -131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

